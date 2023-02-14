Clemson Softball Weekly Wrap

#6 Clemson (5-0) swept through the Felsberg Invitational at FIU to start the season. The Tigers remain on the road for a contest at Furman on Tuesday before hosting the ACC/Big 10 Challenge this weekend at McWhorter Stadium.

Overall Record: 5-0 Last Week: 5-0 2/9 Thursday at Florida International W, 10-1 (5) 2/10 Friday vs. Georgia State W, 11-2 2/11 Saturday vs. Kansas City W, 8-1 2/11 Saturday vs. Georgia State W, 11-3 (6) 2/12 Sunday @ Florida International W, 4-0 Next Week: 2/14 Tuesday @ Furman (1-1) 5:00PM 2/17 Friday #11 Northwestern (2-2) 3:00PM 2/18 Saturday #11 Northwestern (2-2) 3:00PM 2/18 Saturday Ohio State (2-2) 5:30PM 2/19 Sunday Ohio State (2-2) 12:30PM Records and rankings as of Monday, February 13th

TCI Hitter-of-the Week

JoJo Hyatt

The redshirt junior catcher from Buford, GA earned her first hitter-of-the-week award after going 7-for-9 (.778) in four games last week. Hyatt had two doubles, eight RBI, one run, a HBP, and was 1-1 on stolen bases for a .800 on-base percentage.

TCI Pitcher-of-the-Week

Val Cagle

The redshirt junior righty from Yorktown, VA earned her first pitcher-of-the-week award after going 2-0 over the weekend. In 13.0 innings over three appearances, Cagle allowed two runs (zero earned) on eight hits (.170 OBA) with one walk and 16 strikeouts in two starts (one complete game).

Weekly Notes:

The Tigers outscored the competition 44-7 while outhitting their opponents .445 (61 hits) to .197 (23 hits). On the week, Clemson had 16 doubles, nine homers, 21 walks, and three HBPs against 12 strikeouts while going 6-for-9 on stolen bases. The Tiger pitching staff had a 1.41 ERA, allowing seven runs (five earned) in 32.0 innings with four walks, zero HBPs, and 26 strikeouts. Clemson fielded at a .986 clip, committing two errors in 144 chances.

Looking Ahead:

Clemson makes their first-ever trip to Greenville on Tuesday evening to face Furman. The Tigers are looking to extend their series lead to 6-0, outscoring the Paladins 32-3 in the previous five meetings. Clemson hosts the ACC/Big 10 Challenge for the second time this weekend. The Tigers went 4-0 in 2020 (outscoring Maryland and Michigan State 36-8) and will host Northwestern and Ohio State (along with Notre Dame) this weekend. Clemson has never faced Ohio State and dropped a 7-0 decision to Northwestern last season in the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational.