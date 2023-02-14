Etienne talks 2022 season, excitement for the future

Things were a lot different for Travis Etienne and the Jacksonville Jaguars this past season.

In 2021, Etienne was hurt and missed his entire rookie season after suffering a Lisfranc injury in the preseason, while the Jaguars had the NFL’s worst record and went 2-11 with Urban Meyer as the head coach before he was fired that December.

In 2022, though, Etienne returned and rushed for more than 1,000 yards, helping the Jags to a 9-8 regular season record, the AFC South division title and a playoff victory under first-year Jacksonville head coach Doug Pederson.

Etienne, the former Clemson running back and 2021 first-round draft pick, recently reflected on the Jags’ crazy ride and also shared his excitement for the team’s future.

“The tides are changing, things are changing, and everyone’s really excited for the future, and we are too,” Etienne said on NFL Network’s Super Bowl Live show before Super Bowl LVII. “I feel like we had a great year this year, but we have to continue to get better and keep moving things forward.”

In the 2022 regular season, Etienne ranked ninth in the NFL in rushing yards (1,125) and eighth in yards per carry (5.1). He scored five rushing touchdowns to go with 316 receiving yards on 35 receptions, and in two playoff games, he added 171 rushing yards and another touchdown on 30 carries while catching four more passes for 30 yards.

Etienne expected to have that type of role in Jacksonville, meaning being a dual-threat weapon who could run it, catch it and do it all for the Jaguars offensively.

“Most definitely,” he said. “I feel like that’s what I hope as a football player. We definitely hope the best for ourselves. We’ve been playing football our whole lives, and I feel like for me, it was just getting that confidence about myself back. And I feel like once I realized that it’s just football, something I’ve been playing my whole life, that’s when I kind of started playing my best ball.”

Following four straight last-place finishes in the division, Jacksonville won the AFC South for the first time since 2017 and finished 10-9 (including the postseason) after going 3-14 in 2021 and 1-15 in 2020 (both worst in the NFL).

When they rallied from a 27-point deficit to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30 in the AFC Wild Card Playoffs, the Jags became the first team in NFL history to win a postseason game after having the worst record in the previous season.

The Jaguars certainly exceeded expectations in 2022, but expectations will surely be high in Jacksonville next season coming off an incredible run. So, how will those expectations change the team and how it approaches the 2023 campaign?

“I feel like it should change our team for the better,” Etienne said. “With the expectations, the lights get brighter. So I feel like with everybody knowing that, everybody’s going to work extra hard, and we all want to win. We all are there for one reason at the end of the day, and I feel like everyone is going to sense things changing around there.

“The eyes are on us, so I feel like everybody’s going to work extra hard this year, just to get back there. Because you got that feeling, you got that taste of that first playoff win. You know how that feels, you just want to get back there again. I feel like everybody got that taste, and now just ready for more.”

