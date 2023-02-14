Former Tiger has a new home in the NFL

A former Clemson standout has a new home in the NFL.

Former Tiger cornerback Trayvon Mullen was claimed off waivers by the Baltimore Ravens on Monday.

A 2019 second-round pick of the Raiders, Mullen made 31 starts for the Raiders from 2019-21 before being traded to the Arizona Cardinals for a conditional draft pick in August 2022.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder played in eight games with the Cardinals this past season, then was waived in December. After being claimed off waivers by the Dallas Cowboys, he appeared in only one game for “America’s Team” prior to being released one day before the Cowboys’ divisional round game.

In 46 career games, Mullen has tallied 150 total tackles, 29 passes defended and four interceptions. He is cousins with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Mullen declared for the NFL Draft following a three-year Clemson career (2016-18) in which he posted 94 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, three quarterback pressures, four interceptions, a forced fumble and 12 pass breakups over 41 games (26 starts) in his career. He was second-team AFCA All-American in 2018 who earned College Football Playoff National Championship Defensive MVP honors in the final game of his career.

From today’s transaction wire, post Super Bowl: Four players officially land on new teams, including #Ravens CB Trayvon Mullen. pic.twitter.com/NeghW1cHbi — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 13, 2023

