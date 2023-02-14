Klubnik will miss Streeter 'a ton,' but 'really excited' about Riley

Brandon Streeter was undoubtedly one of Cade Klubnik’s favorite people at Clemson.

The Tigers’ rising sophomore quarterback will certainly miss Streeter, who was of course relieved of his duties last month after an eight-year tenure on Dabo Swinney’s staff, including as the offensive coordinator this past season.

“Like, top two favorite people since I’ve been here. He is without a doubt one of the most loving people that I’ve ever met,” Klubnik said of Streeter on the Next Up Podcast with Adam Breneman. “We started every single film session, which is 15, 20 minutes – it doesn’t matter if we had a 30-minute meeting and that’s all we had, or an hour and a half – at least 15 minutes every day, he’d just go around the room and ask how we’re all doing. And he’s not looking for a one-word answer, he’s looking for how is your parents doing, how are your siblings doing, how’s your girlfriend, how’s this, how’s that, and really trying to get to know you – how’s your faith doing, how’s this.

“And I’ve said this to them in the (quarterback) room – like, this is so rare that we just get to sit in a room and not talk about football in a college football atmosphere for like 10 minutes. I just remember sitting in the room like, ‘I don’t think anybody else is doing this in the country,’ and that was just so special to me. I remember in Miami, the day before the game (Orange Bowl), he was like, ‘I just want each person to go around the room and tell me what you’re thankful for for each person in the room. That’s like so rare and that was so cool to me, somebody that loves on people so well and just loves what he does so well that he’s using that opportunity to just care on people. So, I’m going to miss him a ton.”

With that said, Klubnik is excited about what Garrett Riley will bring to Clemson as the Tigers’ new OC/QBs coach.

“But at the same time, on the flip side, I’m really excited about Coach Riley,” Klubnik said. “He recruited me a little bit at SMU, and a local Texas guy also. So, we’ve talked almost every day so far since he’s been here, and we got to go to the Clemson-Duke basketball game the other day. And we know so many people, just connections and stuff, we know so many people. Like one of my high school coaches, his son is one of Coach Riley’s righthand man, and Coach Riley actually bought my high school head coach’s haircut one time when they were both at the same barbershop. Like, we both know so many people, and we’ve gotten along super well.”

One of the top young assistants in the sport, Riley was officially hired by Clemson on Jan. 13. He has spent the past three seasons as an offensive coordinator, first calling plays for Sonny Dykes at SMU before following Dykes to TCU this past season.

At just 33 years old, Riley won the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant coach in helping the Horned Frogs reach the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

“I’m excited about what he’s going to bring,” Klubnik said. “Clemson’s been really, really good for a long time now, and I’m excited, a new spark that he’s going to bring.”

