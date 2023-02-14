Top Ohio QB high on Clemson, excited to return this spring

Clemson paid a visit last month to this top quarterback prospect, who will return the favor with another trip to Tiger Town in the not-too-distant future.

Findlay (Ohio) High School four-star Ryan Montgomery drew a school visit from the Tigers’ new offensive coordinator, Garrett Riley, in January. And the Tigers will get the standout class of 2025 signal caller back on campus for a spring practice visit.

Montgomery most recently traveled to Clemson for the Louisville game this past November. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound rising junior loves Clemson and told The Clemson Insider he is excited to return this spring.

“Definitely looking forward to it a lot,” Montgomery said. “Coach Riley, he came up to see me throw in January, which was really cool. It was actually like the first week he got to Clemson, too, so that definitely was pretty special to me. He took up his time to come all the way up to see me throw.”

“But I’ve enjoyed my time at Clemson every time I go down there,” Montgomery continued. “I was there for a game visit this fall when they played Louisville. I loved my time there, I loved the atmosphere, loved the coaching staff. I absolutely love the culture as well, with how family oriented it is. Definitely excited to keep building this relationship with them, for sure.”

Montgomery took notice of the job that Riley did last season with TCU and Heisman Trophy finalist quarterback Max Duggan, and Montgomery sees Riley’s transition to Clemson as a significant move.

“Obviously what he did at TCU – I didn’t really follow TCU much until this year. But when they made the College Football Playoffs and obviously what he did with Max Duggan, who’s a Heisman candidate, that just speaks measures by itself I would say, just how explosive that offense was,” Montgomery said. “So, I think it was pretty huge for him to make the move to Clemson. That definitely was pretty big, I would say.”

Montgomery, a top-100 national prospect in his class with 20-plus scholarship offers, is in the process of planning out spring visits. Including Clemson, a number of trips are locked into his visit schedule.

“For the set-in-stone visits that we have right now, we have Michigan State, Michigan. We’ll be at Ohio State for the spring game. Possibly before that, we’ll go to spring practice there too,” he said. “We have Clemson, South Carolina and Georgia as well. I think those are all the set-in-stone visits that we have right now, but we’re definitely looking at a couple others as well. Also looking at LSU, too, I’m pretty sure that’s set in stone as well.”

Clemson has yet to offer a quarterback in the 2025 class, though Montgomery is a strong candidate to eventually collect an offer from the Tigers. His current offer list features Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Georgia, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee and Wisconsin among many others.

Montgomery is planning to narrow down his recruitment before his upcoming junior season and has a timeline for when he would ideally like to make his college decision down the road, though it’s not set in stone.

“I would like to have this whole process wrapped up before my senior football season. But you never know what happens, especially with the college football world now,” he said. “With all the changes that are going on and all that stuff, I definitely don’t want to rush this recruitment, but I don’t want to elongate it as well.”

Montgomery has been on Clemson’s recruiting radar for quite some time, and he is high on the Tigers as he looks to build a bond with Riley.

“Clemson’s been on me for a while now, but with Coach Riley and building a new relationship with him, he just got to Clemson so we’re going to have to start building that relationship here pretty quickly,” Montgomery said. “But I’m definitely excited for that, and Clemson’s a very special place.”

Montgomery is the younger brother of Ohio State offensive line signee Luke Montgomery, a former Clemson target in the class of 2023.

Ryan is ranked as the No. 89 overall prospect in the country for the 2025 class by Rivals.

