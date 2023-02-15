2024 TE calls playing at Clemson 'a dream'

Despite already holding a commitment from four-star tight end Christian Bentancur, Clemson is still doing its due diligence on a number of other tight ends in the class of 2024.

Weddington (NC) tight end Brooks Mauk has been in contact with Clemson for a while and even made multiple visits to Tigertown in the last year. Mauk holds multiple connections to Clemson, attending the same high school that Tiger running back Will Shipley attended. His father, JJ Mauk, was a teammate of head coach Dabo Swinney at Pelham (AL).

“Playing at Clemson would be a dream come true for many reasons,” Mauk said.

Mauk was invited to Swinney’s football camp last June, which he will return to this summer. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound tight end is also planning a junior day visit in the near future.

“I had great visits to the Furman and Louisville games this past season,” Mauk said. “Spending time with the coaches and being around the atmosphere is always the biggest highlight.”

Mauk’s junior season was cut short by a broken leg, but according to doctors, he is a month ahead of his original recovery schedule.

“As bad as the injury was, it was a great learning experience,” Mauk said. “I’ve really grown a lot off of the field, which will make me a better player in the future.”

