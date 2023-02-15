Bakich updates Clemson baseball's health ahead of opening weekend

With just a couple of days left before the Erik Bakich era begins at Clemson, the Tigers’ baseball coach said his team doesn’t exactly have a clean bill of health.

Bakich also isn’t overly concerned about it.

“Like any college team, nobody’s ever 100% all the time,” Bakich said. “We’re not 100% right now, but it’s not going to be anything that’s going to stop us from competing at a high level.”

Still, some notable Tigers continue to nurse injuries ahead of Clemson’s opener against Binghamton on Friday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Catcher Cooper Ingle, a preseason All-American, is still dealing with an arm injury he suffered during the offseason. Bakich said he expects the Tigers’ leading returning hitter to be in and out of the lineup early on. Even when Ingle is getting a day off behind the plate, Bakich said he will try to keep Ingle’s bat in the lineup as the designated hitter depending on how he feels.

True freshman Jacob Jarrell will fill in at catcher when Ingle isn’t available to play in the field.

“I’d say there are days kind of like Will Taylor where he is 100% and he looks awesome,” Bakich said of Ingle. “Looks amazing. Looks dynamic. But I don’t envision that he’s going to be able to catch every single game back there. There’s going to be plenty of days where he needs somebody to step in and give him a break.”

As for Taylor, the sophomore outfielder continues to work his way back up to full speed. Bakich said Taylor hasn’t suffered any setbacks but rather is still trying to regain his old form following the surgery he had in 2021 to repair the ACL he tore during that football season.

“It’s not an exact science,” Bakich said. “Some days are better than others, but when he’s been healthy out there and making highlight-reel, web-gem catches, it’s been fun to watch. But I think just still building up to that consistency of being able to go 100% each day. He’s not quite there yet, but when he is out there, he’s very dynamic and explosive.”

Senior outfielder Tyler Corbitt has been dealing with a sprained ankle. Two other outfielders, freshmen Nate Hall and Tristan Bisseta, recently collided on the field, an accident that forced Hall to miss a couple of days of practice last week.

“But he’s actually fine now,” said Bakich, who added “there’s nothing that is alarming that’s going to keep anyone out for an extended period of time.”

