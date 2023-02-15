Clemson Softball receives highest ranking ever after perfect 6-0 start

Clemson Softball is already making history this spring after just six games. The Tigers, who were ranked in the top 10 entering the 2023 season, clocked in as the No. 7/6 team in the country for the first time in program history on Tuesday.

Head coach John Rittman and his 2023 Tigers were ranked No. 7 by USA TODAY/NFCA and No. 6 by both ESPN/USA Softball and D1Softball. Clemson is one of four ACC teams currently ranked in the Top 25, which currently includes Florida State (6), Clemson (7), Virginia Tech (8) and Duke (16). The highest previous ranking Clemson had received was a No. 8 ranking by Softball America in May of 2022.

Clemson’s strong No. 7/6 ranking after week one was the sixth time ever that the Tigers were ranked in the Top 10 and more than 20 rankings within the Top 25 in just four seasons of competition.

In addition to Clemson’s newest ranking and perfect 6-0 start, two Tigers received NFCA honors following stellar performances in the circle and at the plate.

Two-way player Valerie Cagle had an impressive three outings in the circle for a combined 13 innings. The right-hander threw 16 strikeouts while only giving up one walk en route to two wins, her first shutout of the season and a perfect 0.00 ERA. At the plate, Cagle hit .625 for four doubles, four RBIs, a 1.250 slugging percentage and two homers in Saturday’s doubleheader.

Clemson catcher JoJo Hyatt came away with a stellar performance at the plate in the Tigers’ first weekend of competition. The veteran hit .778 over four game appearances while racking up eight RBIs, two doubles, one run, one stolen base and a .800 on-base percentage.

Hyatt and Cagle currently lead the team 1-2 at the plate with a combined seven runs off 21 hits, seven doubles, three homers and 15 RBIs shared between the pair.

Seventh-ranked Clemson is back in action beginning Friday, Feb. 19, with four games over the course of three days at the ACC/Big 10 Challenge at McWhorter Stadium in Clemson, S.C. First pitch for game one against Northwestern is scheduled for 3 p.m. on ACCNX.

