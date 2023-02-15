Four Tigers selected in this three-round mock draft

A draft analyst’s latest three-round mock draft for NFL.com features a quartet of former Clemson players going off the board in the first few rounds.

Chad Reuter projects a pair of Tiger draft prospects to be picked in the first round, one to be selected in the second and another in the third.

Reuter’s mock draft has defensive end Myles Murphy going to the Atlanta Falcons with the eighth overall pick.

“The Falcons could use another receiver to pair with 2022 first-rounder Drake London,” Reuter wrote. “Their lack of pass rush (finished 31st in sacks), however, means they grab Murphy, who is just the type of strong, long edge defender that new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen coached during his time with the Saints.” Reuter sees the Dallas Cowboys selecting linebacker Trenton Simpson later in the first round with the 26th overall pick. “Dallas uses first- and second-round picks on stack linebackers as often as any team in the league,” Reuter wrote. “Simpson’s cover and run-stopping skills could be a big help for the defense if Leighton Vander Esch and/or Anthony Barr leave via free agency.”

Reuter has defensive tackle Bryan Bresee hearing his name called in the second round, going to the Los Angeles Chargers with the 54th overall pick. Reuter then projects defensive end KJ Henry to be selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the third round with the No. 99 overall pick.

The 2023 NFL draft is set to take place from April 27-29 at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.

