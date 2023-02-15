Highly regarded Texas OL ‘excited’ to check out Clemson for first time

The month of March will be a busy one for Casey Poe.

The four-star offensive lineman from Lindale (Texas) High School has a bunch of recruiting visits scheduled for next month, including trips to LSU, Georgia Tech, Auburn, Baylor, Texas Tech and Clemson.

Poe (pictured above right), a highly regarded prospect in the class of 2024 with a slew of scholarship offers, is set to check out Clemson on March 11. It will be his first time in Tiger Town, and of all his upcoming visits, it’s one of those he’s most eager to go on.

“It’s going to be really exciting for me,” Poe told The Clemson Insider. “It’s one of the ones I’m looking forward to the most, honestly. I’ve heard a lot of great things about Coach Swinney, and I heard they have like a slide or something inside the facility. So, I’m excited to check that out, too.”

Poe got to know Garrett Riley when he was the offensive coordinator at TCU in 2022, and Poe received an offer from the Horned Frogs last May. After Riley took over as Clemson’s new offensive coordinator in January, he stopped by Poe’s school while out on the recruiting trail for the Tigers.

Since then, Poe has been communicating frequently with Riley and Clemson offensive line coach Thomas Austin.

“Whenever Coach Riley was at TCU, I had a lot of contact with him, and then that kind of transferred over whenever he made it to Clemson,” Poe said. “But I’ve been talking to them a lot. Just since he came down that day, he started talking to me, we started building a relationship. It’s been good. My family and I have hopped on quite a few phone calls with Coach Austin, talking and cutting up and kind of just introducing each other and building a relationship there. But it’s been good.”

The Tigers have expressed a lot of interest in the 6-foot-5, 280-pound rising senior, who is a four-star prospect per ESPN, Rivals and the 247Sports Composite. He is ranked as high as the No. 150 overall prospect in the country for the 2024 class by Rivals, which considers him the No. 9 offensive guard nationally.

“They have said they’re very interested,” Poe said. “They’re really excited to get me on campus, really excited to talk to me. But they just like my size, like my quickness, like how hard I work, the fundamentals that I bring back.”

The interest is certainly mutual, as there’s plenty that Poe likes about Riley, Dabo Swinney and Clemson’s program.

“Our head coach here really loves Coach Swinney. Obviously he’s very strong in his faith and I am too, so that’s very important for me,” Poe said. “He’s just a really good coach, he seems to really love his players. Really love what they do. A very intelligent man, and obviously the pickup of Coach Riley from TCU to Clemson is huge. That’s a great offensive coordinator role that he’s going to be able to fill. Very smart. Obviously great what he did at TCU and bringing that over here to Clemson.”

Poe’s list of around 20 offers includes Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Georgia Tech, LSU, Stanford, Texas Tech and others. Ideally, he would like to make a commitment prior to his senior season.

“That would be great. That’s kind of the plan right now,” he said. “The only way I’d see that being hindered is if I decide I want to go and get a gameday feel at a couple of these places, go to a couple games. But as of now, it’s hopefully going to be before my season starts.”

Clemson could emerge as a strong contender for Poe with an offer.

“If they were to pull the trigger on an offer, it’d be definitely a high consideration of mine,” he said. “They seem like a great program and winning program, winning culture. So, I’m excited to see (Clemson), excited to keep building a relationship and see if we can get rollin’.”

–Photo courtesy of Casey Poe on Twitter (@CaseyPoe2024)

