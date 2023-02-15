Klubnik talks QB situation last season, 'super special relationship' with Uiagalelei

Cade Klubnik is a big fan of DJ Uiagalelei and has a lot of respect for the former Clemson quarterback, who of course transferred to Oregon State this offseason.

Klubnik, who eventually took over the Tigers’ starting quarterback job with a stellar performance in the ACC Championship Game as a true freshman, spoke about the quarterback situation last season and what Klubnik described as a “super special relationship” with Uiagalelei.

“I love DJ,” Klubnik said on the Next Up Podcast with Adam Breneman. “We were just texting the other day, and that’s a super special relationship. I think a lot of people always trying to make us butt heads. But it really wasn’t like that, and I think Coach (Brandon) Streeter also did a really good job with that.

“But it really started with DJ. He’s a very, very selfless guy. Just texting me after the Orange Bowl, just telling me to keep my head up. But not one time has he ever put himself before anybody else or pointed fingers one time. And that showed so much to me over the past year, just his work ethic through it all. I’ve loved getting to hang out with him, and he’s an amazing guy.”

In his first year at Clemson in 2022, what is one thing that Klubnik learned from his time with Uiagalelei?

“Don’t look at social media, because they’ll hate you when you’re doing bad and they’ll love you when (you’re) doing good, and it’s the same people both times,” Klubnik said. “So, just focus on your close circle and just care for who’s caring for you.”

Klubnik served as Uiagalelei’s backup for the majority of the 2022 season, coming off the bench in relief of Uiagalelei in the Syracuse, Notre Dame and North Carolina games. In that ACC title game victory over the Tar Heels, Klubnik went 20-for-24 through the air with 279 passing yards and added 30 rushing yards with another score en route to being named the game’s Most Valuable Player and earning his first career start in the Orange Bowl vs. Tennessee.

Klubnik finished his freshman campaign with 697 passing yards and two passing touchdowns with 139 rushing yards and two more scores over 10 games (one start). He admitted being a backup wasn’t always easy, considering it was the first time that he wasn’t “the guy” at quarterback in quite some time, but he learned a lot last season and is confident entering his first full season as the Tigers’ starter in 2023.

“It’s challenging at times, but I knew my role and I just kind of kept my head down and kept working,” Klubnik said of backing up Uiagalelei. “Not one time did I think I should be the starter, I should be doing this, I should do that. I trusted Coach Swinney. I’ve trusted him since the recruiting process, I’ve trusted him now with the new changes that he’s been making, and just fully trusting him. I’ve had peace about that, that it’s going to be God’s timing and not mine, and just kept working.

“I’ve learned so much. I’ve learned so much about how to manage a game, how to run an offense, how to lead, and it’s been a great year. I would not be as confident going into this next year without this past year.”

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

