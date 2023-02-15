McShay very high on two Tigers in his latest mock draft

A longtime ESPN draft analyst’s latest 2023 NFL mock draft was released this week.

Todd McShay is very high on a pair of Clemson draft prospects and has two Tigers as top-10 picks in his latest first-round pick predictions (subscription required).

McShay’s updated projection for Myles Murphy has the former Clemson defensive end going to the Detroit Lions with the sixth overall pick.

“I think Detroit sticks with Jared Goff and uses this pick on a porous defensive unit,” McShay wrote. “I considered a cornerback, but Murphy has a much higher grade than my CB1 — and the defense needs support at multiple positions. It couldn’t stop anyone last season, allowing a league-high 6.2 yards per play. Adding Murphy’s speed off the edge to a group that already includes 2022 first-rounder Aidan Hutchinson and surprise rookie standout James Houston immediately moves the defense forward.”

McShay’s latest mock draft has Bryan Bresee coming off the board just four picks later, with the former Clemson defensive tackle going to the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles with the 10th overall selection.

“The loaded Eagles went to the Super Bowl for good reason, and GM Howie Roseman’s focus on building out from the trenches proved valuable,” McShay wrote. “But now, they could lose three of their top four defensive linemen in terms of snap counts to free agency, including Javon Hargrave and Fletcher Cox up the middle. Roseman drafted Jordan Davis in Round 1 last April, and bringing in Bresee to pair with him could shore up an important unit for the team. Bresee has fantastic upper-body strength to slow down opponent run games and work through blockers as an interior pass-rusher.”

Two former five-star prospects, Bresee was a second-team All-ACC selection in 2022, while Murphy earned first-team all-conference honors.

Bresee was credited with 64 career tackles (15.0 for loss), 9.0 sacks, four pass breakups, an interception, a forced fumble and a safety over 26 games (21 starts) at Clemson from 2020-22. Murphy recorded 139 tackles (37.0 for loss), 17.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and six pass breakups over 38 games (27 starts) from 2020-22.

The 2023 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place in Kansas City, Missouri, from April 27-29.

