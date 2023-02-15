NFL team signs former Tiger to reserve/futures deal

An NFL team has signed a former Clemson standout to a reserve/futures deal following Super Bowl LVII.

Former Tiger Mario Goodrich has signed a futures contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, per his agent David Canter.

A 6-foot, 190-pound cornerback, Goodrich was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He was elevated from the practice squad for Philadelphia’s Week 10 game against Washington but didn’t see any action for the Eagles this past season.

Goodrich concluded his four-year Clemson career spanning 2018-21 credited with 84 tackles (0.5 for loss), 15 pass breakups, five interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery over 47 games (16 starts). He earned third-team All-America honors from PFF and first-team All-ACC status for his performance as a senior in 2021, when he concluded his career as MVP of a win in the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl.

Congratulations to @gsefootball client @_MG3__ on signing a futures contract with @Eagles — David Canter (@davidcanter) February 14, 2023

