Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson dominates Florida State

Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson dominates Florida State

Basketball

Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson dominates Florida State

By February 16, 2023 6:37 pm

By |

Clemson dominated Florida State 94-54 Wednesday night at Littlejohn Coliseum.  It was the biggest ACC win ever for the Tigers.

Check out some great pictures from the win in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.

, , Basketball, Galleries

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

7hr

Nick Eason proved he’s still got it. Twenty years removed from his playing career at Clemson, the Tigers’ current defensive tackles coach decided to go through matt drills and show his team that he still has (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home