Eason proves he's still got it

Nick Eason proved he’s still got it.

Twenty years removed from his playing career at Clemson, the Tigers’ current defensive tackles coach decided to go through matt drills and show his team that he still has something left in the tank.

“This whole matt drill process, it’s all about mindset,” Eason said in a video from Clemson Athletics. “I’m not going to ask what drill’s there. I don’t ask how many reps we got. I don’t ask about time. Never have. I just go.”

Eason did the matt drills like a champ and got big props from players for doing it, like defensive end Xavier Thomas, who wrote on Twitter, “Never seen anything like it before. Did every matt drill with the guys. If you dont want to play for this man I dont know what to tell you!! @every

HS d linemen in the country.”

Check out the awesome video of Eason doing matt drills and some reactions to it below:

The best thing you’ll watch today ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0YQW3flfoC — Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) February 16, 2023

Still got it, @CoachEason1 💪

“I am going to the training room though…” https://t.co/kGeYg3rLRJ — Graham Neff (@GrahamNeff) February 16, 2023

Never seen anything like it before. Did every matt drill with the guys. If you dont want to play for this man I dont know what to tell you!! @every HS d linemen in the country https://t.co/bGSv0tN6Gc — Xavier Thomas (@atxlete) February 16, 2023

Coach you DIFFERENT 😳😳 https://t.co/IufEJNRged — KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) February 16, 2023

Already had ALL my respect but this takes it to another level. Like WHAT!?!? https://t.co/mnNfgycmzr — willshipley1 (@willshipley2021) February 16, 2023

