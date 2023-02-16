ESPN names Clemson's floor, ceiling and biggest variable for 2023

ESPN this week published an article (subscription required) breaking down the best- and worst-case 2023 scenarios for the teams in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25.

In his article, ESPN’s Bill Connelly established Clemson’s ceiling as 11-1 and the Tigers’ floor as 8-4, with the biggest variable being “modernization.”

According to the article, Clemson — ranked No. 15 in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25 and No. 12 in ESPN’s initial SP+ rankings (primarily based on returning production, recent recruiting and recent history) — has a 19% chance of finishing 11-1 or better this season.

“After six consecutive top-four finishes and two national titles, Clemson settled into being merely a top-15 program over the last two years,” Connelly wrote regarding the Tigers’ biggest variable. “The Tigers averaged an offensive SP+ ranking of ninth in that six-year run, but that average sank to 61st in 2021-22. Acknowledging the obvious need for a refresh, Dabo Swinney brought in TCU’s Garrett Riley, who will have some fun pieces — QB Cade Klubnik, RB Will Shipley, WR Antonio Williams — around which to build. The defense wasn’t as good as projected in 2022, but it should be fine. As the offense goes, so goes Clemson.”

