How will coordinator change affect Clemson’s OL?

Clemson’s offense is preparing for change this spring following the hire of Garrett Riley as offensive coordinator.

With that will come some alterations for the offensive line, though position coach Thomas Austin isn’t expecting them to be drastic. Austin said the group won’t have to deal with many schematic changes under Clemson’s new play caller, who was hired away from TCU last month.

“I’ve watched several of their games, and they run inside zone, they run counter, they run draws, and they run screens,” Austin said during Clemson’s National Signing Day show earlier this month. “Six-man protections. Five-man protections. That stuff is not going to change.”

Thomas said he anticipates the verbiage being the biggest difference for his group going from Brandon Streeter to Riley.

“You might formation it differently, and the terminology will certainly be different,” Austin said. “Our calls may be different, but inside zone is inside zone. That’s not going to change. So that’s good.”

From his observations of what TCU did last season, Austin said Riley used that specific run frequently as the Horned Frogs finished third in the Big 12 in rushing. That may not be changing at Clemson either.

“What he did at TCU, that was his top run,” Austin said. “It’s been our top run, so I think that will help us.”

Clemson is returning all but one starting offensive linemen from last season. The group helped the Tigers finish fifth in the ACC in rushing and sixth in passing. Clemson also allowed the fourth-fewest sacks in the league (two per game).

While the line will use the spring to get adjusted to the new offense, it also has to find a replacement for all-ACC left tackle Jordan McFadden, the lone departure up front. Meanwhile, guards Marcus Tate and Walker Parks will miss the spring recovering from surgeries, creating opportunities for significant reps for some of the team’s younger linemen on the interior.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

