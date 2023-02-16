Hunter breaks out, Hall finds range in Clemson's historic win

Clemson’s first win of the month saw the Tigers score more points than they have in regulation all season. Clemson also set a season-high in field-goal percentage (60.3%) in its rout of Florida State.

While there were plenty of contributors to the Tigers’ best offensive performance of the season, two led the way in the largest margin of victory over an ACC foe in program history.

Chase Hunter and PJ Hall combined for 38 points and accounted for nearly half (16) of the Tigers’ 35 made baskets. For Hunter, his 18-point performance was a return to offensive form.

Since returning from an ankle injury with a career-high 26 points at Florida State in late January, the Tigers’ point guard had gone cold. Hunter made just 10 of 42 shots in the three games after that and was just one for his last 18 from 3-point range.

He was fresh off a 3-for-16 showing in Clemson’s loss at North Carolina heading into Wednesday’s game. But Hunter came out sizzling against the Seminoles the second time around, knocking down six of his first seven shots en route to 16 first-half points.

“I thought his shot selection was by and large pretty good,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell said. “When he plays like that, it really helps your team.”

Hunter finished 7 of 9 from the floor and also had six assists with just one turnover. Maybe it’s something about playing FSU – he’s shooting 14 of 21 against the Seminoles this season – though Hunter shot down that notion afterward.

Instead, Hunter credited getting back on track to some of the extra shots he’s been getting up during practice in recent weeks.

“I’m going to still shoot the ball even if I miss it,” Hunter said. “I think, for me, it was just staying confident, coming out here and knowing I put in the work these past few days and these past few months.

“That’s something I’ve always done my whole life. When things aren’t going good, just work harder. It definitely paid off tonight.”

As for Hall, Clemson’s junior big showed off more range than he has all season to accumulate most of his points. Hall sank four of the Tigers’ 10 3-pointers, the most 3s he’s ever made in a game at Clemson. His previous high was three.

“I’ve been comfortable with PJ shooting for many years now, the last two for sure,” Brownell said. “It’s a tremendous weapon when he’s making them. It puts pressure on the defense in a different way, which really helps your team.”

Hall was the Tigers’ most efficient threat from deep in that he only shot four 3s. His first one came less than three minutes into the game while he made his last one midway through the second half with Clemson already leading by 24 points.

“I saw the first one fall, and it felt pretty good coming off (my hand),” Hall said. “So I was like, ‘Yeah, a few more might go down.’”

The last one was mostly impromptu.

“(Brownell) was telling me to roll (to the basket),” Hall said. “But I just sat out there, and the legs were getting a little tired, too. So I was like, I might not roll on this one.’

“I stayed out there and they found me. That’s another thing. They’re finding me.”

Hall, Hunter and the rest of the Tigers will try to stay in the win column Saturday when they travel to Louisville.