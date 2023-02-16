Klubnik on the legacy he hopes to leave behind, and his 'why'

Cade Klubnik still has multiple years ahead of him at Clemson, with the Tigers’ star quarterback only going into his sophomore season in 2023.

But down the road, when Klubnik leaves Clemson, what does he want Tiger fans to think about when they think about him?

On the Next Up Podcast with Adam Breneman, Klubnik spoke about the legacy he hopes to leave behind when his career at Clemson is all said and done.

“I would probably just say a selfless guy that just loved on people,” Klubnik said. “If I ever get to have a conversation with somebody, they can be like ‘something was a little different about him.’ Just somebody that loves on people. But going into this next year, I hope that they say he’s a national champion.”

A former five-star prospect, Klubnik guided Westlake High School in Austin, Texas to three consecutive state championships in 2019, 2020 and 2021, including the final two years as the starter. The two-time USA Today Offensive Player of the Year (2020 and 2021) and Gatorade Player of the Year in Texas threw for 7,426 yards and 86 touchdowns with just seven interceptions in his high school career, adding 1,319 rushing yards and 31 more scores on the ground.

Klubnik flashed his immense potential late in his freshman campaign and enters 2023 having completed 61-of-100 career passes for 697 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions across 10 games (one start). He also rushed 42 times for 139 yards and two scores as a freshman in 2022.

Klubnik’s passion for football runs deep, and his love for the game is his “why” – the reason that he does what he does.

“I think I just love football. I love every bit of it,” he said. “I love running out in the stadium full of 90,000 fans, but I love waking up at 5 a.m. for the runs where the moon is still out, and I love it. I freakin’ love it. I love the grind, and that’s my ‘why.’ I feel like when I run out there, I’m still the 4-year-old me who’s playing flag football. That’s my ‘why,’ really, is I love the game. That’s really what it is. It’s that simple.”

