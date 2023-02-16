Klubnik talks best piece of advice, top 3 NFL QBs and life after football

What is the best piece of advice that Cade Klubnik has ever gotten?

Clemson’s rising sophomore quarterback was asked that question while discussing a number of different topics on the Next Up Podcast with Adam Breneman.

“Really just don’t make football your identity,” Klubnik said. “That’s probably the best piece of advice I’ve ever gotten, and that has really definitely just stuck with me throughout the years and definitely as recruiting started picking up.”

“I learned that from a guy in high school who ended up passing away in a car accident,” an emotional Klubnik added. “Not to make things sad, but he really learned how to do that. And just care for people. Honestly, that’s probably the most important thing that I’ve learned and best advice is care for everybody the exact same, whether that’s the custodian that’s cleaning the locker room or the head coach at your college football team. So, care for everybody the exact same because no title will ever put anybody else above one another. So, just treat people with kindness and just treat people like Jesus died for them.”

Klubnik was then asked to give who he thinks are the top three quarterbacks in the NFL. He named the recently retired GOAT, Tom Brady, two-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, and two-time Pro Bowler Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills – the latter of whom Klubnik likens himself to.

“I’m going to go Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen,” he said. “I loved watching Josh Allen play. I would actually say my game’s pretty similar to him. I’m not quite his size. He’s a big dude, and I don’t have quite his arm talent, but I would actually say probably pretty similar to him and just the way he throws. But he can get out there and run every once in a while.”

Klubnik was also asked about life after football and what he will be doing down the road when his playing days are over.

“I would probably say either coaching – I could see myself coaching and just caring for guys – or just finding a way to give back to high school or college kids,” he said. “My life has been impacted by two older guys in my life who are about five years older than me. They’ve had such an impact on me and just the man that I am today. They’re kind of my two little bumpers on a bowling alley, so just keeping me straight, and I want to be able to have an impact like that on somebody else – whether that’s 20 kids or just one guy.”

