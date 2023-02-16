Palmetto State standout hears from Clemson, ‘very excited’ to visit this spring

This top Palmetto State prospect has been in touch with Clemson recently and plans on returning to Tiger Town this spring.

West Florence High School (Florence, S.C.) safety Kelvin Hunter – a top-10 prospect in South Carolina for the 2024 class, per multiple recruiting services – has heard from the Tigers of late.

“I haven’t really been in contact with any Clemson coaches until a couple weeks ago, but they were just saying they want to get me up there for a visit,” Hunter told The Clemson Insider.

Clemson is among the schools that the 6-foot-1, 190-pound rising senior intends to see this spring.

“Recruitment is going good so far,” said Hunter, who holds a dozen scholarship offers. “I plan on going to Michigan, Clemson and Virginia Tech as of right now in the spring.”

Hunter worked out at the Dabo Swinney Camp last summer and made his way to Death Valley for the Florida State game in October 2021. He doesn’t yet have a date for the Clemson visit this spring but looks forward to getting back on campus.

“I’m not sure when I’m visiting there, but I know I am in the spring,” he said, “and I’m very excited to see what it’s like there because I’ve heard there’s been some changes up there.”

Hunter’s current offer sheet features schools such as Auburn, Kentucky, Michigan, South Carolina and Virginia Tech. He said he will either make his college decision during the end of the summer or the end of his upcoming senior season.

Adding a Clemson offer moving forward would be a dream come true for the in-state standout.

“It would be great and would be accomplishing a childhood dream,” he said.

Hunter is the No. 6 prospect in the state of South Carolina for the 2024 class according to the 247Sports Composite, while 247Sports ranks him as the No. 7 prospect in the Palmetto State, and Rivals considers him the eighth-best prospect in the state.

