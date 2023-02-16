Three Tigers ranked top-five at their position by longtime NFL Draft analyst

Bucky Brooks, a draft analyst at NFL.com, released his top five prospects at each position in the 2023 NFL Draft on Wednesday.

While no former Clemson offensive player showed up in his rankings, three Tiger defenders found themselves as one of Brooks’ top-ranked prospects.

Brooks ranked former Tiger star Myles Murphy as his No. 5 edge rusher in the draft. During his time at Clemson, the 6-foot-5, 275-pound defensive end recorded 139 tackles, 37 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and six pass deflections.

Former Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee was listed as Brooks’ No. 2 defensive tackle prospect in the draft.

“Bresee is a versatile interior defender with the capacity to play nose tackle or three-technique in a 3-4 or 4-3 scheme,” Brooks wrote. “The former No. 1 overall recruit is an active player at the line of scrimmage with quick hands and dynamic finishing skills.”

In just 26 games at Clemson, Bresee recorded 64 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, nine sacks, four pass deflections, a forced fumble and an interception.

The last former Tiger to appear in Brooks’ rankings was linebacker Trenton Simpson, who was pegged as the No. 2 player at the linebacker position.

“Simpson is an athletic playmaker with outstanding instincts and awareness,” Brooks wrote. “The Clemson star is a rangy defender with the speed and quickness to run with tight ends down the seam or attack the quarterback off the edges.”

In three seasons as a Tiger, the 6-foot-3, 240-pound Simpson racked up 187 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, six pass deflections and three forced fumbles.

The 2023 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place in Kansas City, Missouri, from April 27-29.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

