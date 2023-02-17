A day of home runs for the Tigers' softball team in win over Northwestern

It was a beautiful opening day at McWhorter Stadium for Clemson’s softball team as it took on the Northwestern Wildcats in their first game of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The sixth-ranked Tigers had already won the first six games of the 2023 season, and continued that streak Friday with a 15-2 win over the No. 11 Wildcats.

Right-hander Valerie Cagle got the start in the circle Friday for the Tigers. Cagle finished with seven strikeouts and two runs, before right-hander Regan Spencer came in to finish the game in the fifth.

Clemson started off strong at bat with Makenzie Clark hitting a home run on the second pitch in the bottom of the first inning. This was Clark’s third home run this season.

Later on in the first, Cagle advanced to second base on a wild pitch, and Maddie Moore ran home to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead. Almost immediately after, catcher Abby Vieira hit a fly away to left field to extend the Tigers’ lead to 4-0.

Early in the bottom of the second, Reedy Davenport also homered to left field to give the Tigers a 5-0 lead. This was Davenport’s first home run of the season, and the team’s third home run of the day.

Later on in the bottom of the second, Caroline Jacobson singled to left field with runners on first and second, and Moore scored as a result.

Next at bat was shortstop Alia Logoleo. Logoleo doubled to right center field, once again with two runners on the bases that both scored. The hitting streak continued when JoJo Hyatt singled to right field and Logoleo ran home to give the Tigers a 9-0 advantage when the inning ended.

Northwestern finally got on the board in the top of the third when Maeve Nelson singled to right field with the bases loaded, and Grace Nieto scored. Soon after, Hannah Cady singled once again with the bases loaded and Skyler Shellmyer scored, unearned.

The Tigers led 9-2 going into the bottom of the third inning.

Early on Cagle reached on a throwing error by the pitcher and advanced to second, and Clark scored, unearned. Ansley Houston came in as a pinch runner for Cagle. Jacobson then stepped up to bat and singled to right field allowing the two runners to score, extending the Tigers’ lead to 10 in the bottom of the third.

Hyatt stepped up to bat with runners on second and third. Hyatt flew out to right field, and Logoleo scored again. This was her second run of the game. The Tigers finished the inning with four runs and a 13-2 lead.

In the bottom of the fourth, Clark doubled on a line drive down the left field foul line with pinch-runner Rachel Gibson on second base. Gibson scored to extend Clemson’s lead to 14-2.

Pinch hitter Abi Stuart doubled down the right foul line with Clark on third base. Clark scored again, this run was her third of the game.

Clemson took care of business over the Northwestern Wildcats with a final score of 15-2. The game finished after the fifth inning due to the NCAA run-rule.

The Tigers are back in action on Saturday against Northwestern starting at 3 p.m., and Ohio State at 5:30 p.m.