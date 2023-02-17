Ammons, Wright shine as Clemson baseball opens Bakich era with rout

A reliever turned starter. Perhaps the biggest power threat in the leadoff spot. Three true freshmen in the lineup.

There was plenty that was new and different to start the Erik Bakich era of Clemson baseball Friday. Yet it was a pair of veterans that came up big to ensure it got off to a winning start.

Ryan Ammons cruised through the majority of his first career start. Blake Wright belted a pair of home runs in support, and the Tigers kept the pressure on early and often in an 11-3 win over Binghamton at Doug Kingsmore Stadium to open the season.

The long balls were part of a four-hit day for Wright, who matched a career-high in that department and finished with three RBIs. Freshman catcher Jacob Jarrell, getting the start for the injured Cooper Ingle in his first career game, had a two-run homer late as Clemson (1-0) finished with 11 hits and drew six walks.

Junior first baseman Caden Grice, who’d never hit higher than third in the lineup with 27 career home runs coming into the season, manned the leadoff spot. He had a pair of singles, struck out twice and had two of Clemson’s 11 stolen bases, one off the program’s single-game record.

Wright drew an early roar from many of those in attendance in his first at-bat of the season when he sent Thomas Babalis’ 1-0 offering toward the scoreboard in left-center field. With a gust blowing right to left, the ball carried over the wall to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

When he followed that up with another solo shot to virtually the exact same spot in the third, Wright became the first Clemson player to homer multiple times in a season opener since Doug Hogan did it in 2007 against George Mason. Chad Fairey drove in two more runs with a double in the third, and freshmen outfielders Cam Cannarella and Jack Crighton each notched their first career RBIs within the first four frames.

It was more than enough help for Ammons, who didn’t need much.

Ammons, who spent last season as the Tigers’ closer and had never worked more than two innings at a time, retired the first six batters he faced, setting the tone for a largely dominant afternoon from the junior left-hander. He scattered just three hits over five innings and struck out nine in his second career victory.

The lone bit of trouble Ammons ran into came in the third when Binghamton (0-1) strung together three straight one-out singles. Logan Haskell’s RBI knock scored Tommy Reifler to cut Clemson’s 2-0 lead in half at the time and put another Bearcat in scoring position, but Ammons fanned the next two batters to limit the damage.

Ammons hardly broke a sweat from there, facing the minimum over his final two innings. Only two of those batters put the ball in play as Ammons finished his day getting Reifler and Isaiah Corry looking.

Right-handers Nick Hoffman, Nick Clayton and Joe Allen combined to allow two runs on five hits in the final four innings of relief. Babalis was pegged with the loss after allowing eight runs (six earned) on eight hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Clemson will go for the series win Saturday. First pitch is set for 2 p.m.

