Colin Cowherd has Lawrence as top-3 QB entering next season

On The Herd with Colin Cowherd, the Fox Sports personality ranked his top 10 quarterbacks going into next season.

Cowherd based his rankings on factors such as age, health, head coach, coordinator and current momentum.

Former Clemson and current Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence came in at No. 3 in Cowherd’s quarterback rankings.

Lawrence is behind only Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow on Cowherd’s list, while Lawrence is impressively ahead of star signal callers like Justin Herbert, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson.

Explaining why he has Lawrence ranked at No. 3, Cowherd said, “He gets now Calvin Ridley. A second year in Doug Pederson’s system. 7-2 over his last nine games with a passer rating at 105. There were arguments – if you just take away that first half in the Chargers playoff win where he was dreadful – he was as good as anybody not named Mahomes or Burrow in the last seven or eight games of the season. I think with Ridley, another year in the system, he’s No. 3.”

In his second NFL campaign, Lawrence ranked among the top 10 in the league in completions (387), passing yards (4,113), passing touchdowns (25) and passer rating (95.2).

You can see Cowherd’s ranking of the top 10 quarterbacks heading into next season and his explanation in the video below:

