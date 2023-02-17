ESPN breaks down how Clemson can make it back to the playoff

Following an impressive run of six consecutive College Football Playoff appearances from 2015-20, the longest streak in the format’s history, Clemson hasn’t been able to make the four-team playoff field in back-to-back seasons.

But how can the Tigers return to the playoff in 2023? ESPN published an article this week mapping out paths to the CFP, giving a road map for possible playoff runs and breaking down how each team in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25 can make it to the playoff this season.

Here’s what ESPN’s Andrea Adelson wrote regarding the Tigers, the No. 15 team in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25, and what must happen for Dabo Swinney’s team to get back in the playoff:

The answer is obvious here: If quarterback Cade Klubnik and the offense find their groove, the Tigers will absolutely be a playoff team. History says as much. In six playoff appearances, Clemson had elite offensive play every year except 2017 — and even then, that season was not as bad statistically as 2021 and 2022, when the Tigers clearly took a step back. With Klubnik now the quarterback in charge and Dabo Swinney bringing in offensive coordinator Garrett Riley from TCU, the expectations are set now for the offense to return to what we have come to expect — lots of points, lots of big plays behind a quarterback maximizing his potential. For all of this to happen, Klubnik cannot be alone. The receivers must play better than they have over the past several seasons, and finding better, more creative ways to use standout running back Will Shipley is a must.

Riley is tasked with improving an offense at Clemson that has largely lost its explosion over the last two seasons. The Tigers ranked 30th in scoring, 47th in rushing and 48th in total offense, but a passing game that finished in the middle of the pack in the ACC (232 yards per game) continued its inconsistencies.

Clemson finished seventh in the league in pass plays of 20 yards or more (41). The Tigers also ranked in the bottom half of the conference in scrimmage plays of at least 20 yards and had just 27 plays of 30 yards or more, which ranked outside the top 5.

As Adelson alluded to above, Riley will have some high-end pieces to work with, including the former five-star quarterback signee in Klubnik, who took over as the starter for the bowl game, and a 1,000-yard rusher in Shipley. The Tigers are also set to return all but one starting offensive linemen.

The Tigers begin what they hope will turn out to be another playoff season in 2023 when they take on Duke in the Labor Day season opener at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. (Monday, Sept. 4).

