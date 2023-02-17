Only one Tiger selected in most recent CBS mock draft

Longtime NFL Draft analyst Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports published his most recent 2023 NFL mock draft on Wednesday.

Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee was the lone Tiger selected in the one-round mock, with fellow defensive lineman Myles Murphy nowhere to be seen.

Trapasso’s projection has Bresee going to the New Orleans Saints with the 29th overall selection.

Trapasso writes: “Bresee is an enigma because he was a former No. 1 overall recruit in the nation but didn’t always play to that standard and was dinged up relatively often in college.”

While the former No. 1 overall recruit played just 26 games in his three seasons as a Tiger, he racked up 15 tackles for loss, nine sacks, four pass deflections, an interception and a forced fumble.

The 2023 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place in Kansas City, Missouri, from April 27-29.

