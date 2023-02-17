Talented TE signee ‘ready to take that next step in life’ at Clemson

Among the group of players in Clemson’s 2023 signing class who will enroll at Clemson this summer is Markus Dixon, a talented tight end from Archbishop Wood High School in Pennsylvania.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with the 6-foot-5, 225-pound incoming freshman as he gets ready to arrive on campus this summer and start his career as a Tiger.

“Honestly, I’m excited and I’m just day by day ready to take that next step in life,” Dixon said. “Just seeing the guys (Clemson teammates), talking with them every day, they’re making me even more excited to take that next step of college and be an athlete, especially at a powerhouse school like Clemson.”

Dixon, the No. 10 prospect in the state of Pennsylvania per Rivals, was happy to make things official with Clemson in December when he inked with the Tigers during the early signing period.

“It’s honestly a blessing, finding somewhere that’s a second home for the next three or four years,” he said. “I think I’m going to be challenged on the field and off the field, and I’m ready to get to work at this point now.”

A first-team All-Catholic League selection in Philadelphia in 2022, Dixon chose Clemson during the summer before his senior season. On June 14, 2022, he announced his commitment to the Tigers over schools like Oklahoma, Oregon, Cincinnati, Penn State and Texas A&M among others.

Dixon reflected on what set Clemson apart in his recruitment and why he wanted to be a part of Dabo Swinney’s team.

“I feel as though Coach Swinney himself, he is a phenomenal man and a man of God, and my mom and I were instantly feeling the vibes of that,” Dixon said. “Honestly, the rest of the coaching staff and everyone in the Clemson community made it feel like it’s OK to explore other schools. But this is home, and they also emphasized reasons why Clemson is home, and I was in love with it.”

Dixon is excited about the type of role that tight ends like himself could play in Garrett Riley’s offense. Riley, of course, was hired as the Tigers’ new offensive coordinator in January after spending last season as TCU’s play caller.

“Watching TCU and what they brought to the table this year offensively, I think it’ll be great as tight ends to get exposure with the ball and to be able to make plays and just be athletes,” Dixon said. “I think he’ll love a tight end that can flex out as well and be able to go up one on one against a corner, safety or even linebackers from time to time.”

A three-year varsity starter at Archbishop Wood, Dixon played tight end, wide receiver, defensive end and safety in addition to returning kicks. The versatile athlete even played one game at quarterback, and was not only a four-year letterman in football but basketball as well.

Dixon contributed as a blocker in a run-heavy offense but also caught 14 passes for 284 yards and three touchdowns in eight games as a senior in 2022, while recording 16 tackles and an interception defensively.

What can Clemson fans expect to see from him on the field in the future?

“I will definitely say Tiger Town is in for a complete athlete, someone who will definitely – no matter where I’m called, whether it’s special teams, defense, offense – be ready to stand out and also be a leader,” he said. “I think Tiger Town will also be shocked with my abilities and my size and length, and just something new that they haven’t seen at the tight end position.”

Dixon heads into his freshman campaign at Clemson with a number of goals in mind for his first year at the collegiate level.

“I definitely in my first year just want to soak everything in like a sponge,” he said, “learn the playbook, have it instantly ready in the back of my head, at least challenge guys who are out there, challenge those who have been here three, four years and ready to take that next step, and also just hearing from them that I’m improving will be a really big goal because they’ve basically done it and they’re on their way out.

“And I feel like definitely just being a leader off the rip as a freshman is one of my goals. If playing time comes, playing time comes, but definitely just being a leader for sure.”

