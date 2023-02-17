The biggest question Bakich has about Clemson baseball entering 2023 season

The only thing left to do now is play.

The Erik Bakich era of Clemson baseball will begin today when the Tigers open the 2023 season with the first of a three-game set with Binghamton at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.

Despite a 35-23 record last season that saw the Tigers miss their second straight NCAA Tournament, Bakich said he feels good about the collection of talent on the roster heading into the new season. Bakich said he’s also confident in the preparation Clemson has put in over the last seven months since he was hired away from Michigan last summer.

“I feel good about everything we’ve done to get our team ready to play,” Bakich said this week.

But there are also plenty of unknowns for Bakich’s team, which was picked in the ACC preseason poll to finish fifth in the Atlantic Division. For Bakich, there’s one particular question about the group that he’ll have to wait to get answered.

“The response to adversity,” Bakich said. “That’s every coach’s question because we just haven’t seen it. We saw, looking at last year’s stats and seasons past, where it was a little bit of a roller coaster. Just want to see them be able to respond when something bad happens on the field. We’ve really tackled that in a very good way just with the ability to say good. We’re not that bad that we need every call from the umpires. We’re not that bad that we need every ball to bounce our way. Just getting (the players) to understand that we’re going to take that gut punch. We’re going to get hit in the face. But we’re going to get up when we get knocked down and keep moving forward. It’s one thing to talk about it. It’s another thing to be about it and do it.

“That’s the one thing I’m excited to see is all this mental toughness training and all this really pushing their limits and boundaries and getting them out of their comfort zone and getting them comfortable being uncomfortable, I’m excited to see how it shows up on the field when we’re trailing in the eight (inning) or the ninth or a team jumps out to an early lead or guys feel like they’re on the wrong side of a lot of calls. Let’s see our response there.”

Bakich said that will be particularly critical once the ACC slate rolls around in mid-March.

“Having spent 11 years in the ACC and the SEC, everybody is good,” he said. “Everybody is well-coached. Everybody’s got dudes. How are you going to be able to handle the adversity and be able to get back up when you get knocked down and be able to come back, fight, scratch and claw your way back into the game when you get behind? Those are the ways we’re going to be challenged.”

Clemson has 17 non-conference games to play before then starting this weekend. The Tigers will send left-hander Ryan Ammons to the mound for his first career start today. Right-handers Austin Gordon (Saturday) and Jay Dill (Sunday) will get the ball to finish the series.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

