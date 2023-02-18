Clemson 3, Binghamton 2 postgame press conference

Clemson, SC — The Tigers defeated Binghamton 3-2 Saturday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Starter Austin Gordon, Cam Cannarella and Erik Bakich met with the media following the win. Cannarella doubled in Grice and then scored on a wild pitch in the eighth.

Dear Old Clemson has some fantastic collectibles from some of Clemson’s current and former baseball stars. Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.