Clemson 3, Binghamton 2 postgame press conference

Clemson 3, Binghamton 2 postgame press conference

Baseball

Clemson 3, Binghamton 2 postgame press conference

By February 18, 2023 6:56 pm

By |

Clemson, SC — The Tigers defeated Binghamton 3-2 Saturday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Starter Austin Gordon, Cam Cannarella and Erik Bakich met with the media following the win.  Cannarella doubled in Grice and then scored on a wild pitch in the eighth.

Dear Old Clemson has some fantastic collectibles from some of Clemson’s current and former baseball stars. Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. 

, , , , Baseball

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
3hr

Clemson, SC — The Tigers rallied to earn their second win of the season with a 3-2 win over Binghamton at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Sophomore Austin Gordon got the start for the Tigers and went 5.2 (…)

7hr

Todd McShay is super high on a pair of Clemson draft prospects. The longtime ESPN draft analyst sees both Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee as top-10 talents ahead of April’s draft. McShay’s latest mock draft (…)

reply
10hr

The new era of Clemson baseball under head coach Erik Bakich got off to a great start on opening day as the Tigers whipped Binghampton 11-3 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Check out some pictures from coach Bakich’s (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home