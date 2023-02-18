Clemson rallies past Binghamton

Clemson, SC — The Tigers rallied to earn their second win of the season with a 3-2 win over Binghamton at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Sophomore Austin Gordon got the start for the Tigers and went 5.2 innings. Gordon gave up five hits, one run and one earned run.

Binghampton took the lead in the top of the sixth when they plated a run.

Clemson threatened in the sixth. Riley Bertam reached on a walk to start the inning but was thrown out stealing. Ingle’s fly to left found a hole and he reached second. Cade Grice walked to give the Tigers two on with only one away. Blake Wright smoked one to left field but a diving catch and throw to second doubled up the Tigers and kept them scoreless.

In the bottom of the ninth the Tigers loaded the bases but couldn’t plate a run.

The third time was the charm for Clemson. Cooper Ingle walked to leadoff the bottom of the eighth. Caden Grice doubled to right advancing Ingle to third. Blake Wright hit a sacrifice fly to center to score Ingle. Cam Cannarella doubled down the left field line to score Grice from second. Cannarella advanced to third on a fly to right by Blackwell and then scored on a wild pitch. After eight the Tigers led 3-1.

Binhamton plated one run in the ninth and stranded two. Freshman Tristan Smith closed out the win for Clemson.

With the win the Tigers moved to 2-0 on the season. Clemson and Binghamton finish the series Sunday at noon.

