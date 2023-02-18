First win at Clemson means 'awful lot' to Bakich

In some ways, it felt like 2002 all over again for Erik Bakich.

Bakich needed just one game to experience his first win as Clemson’s head baseball coach. The Tigers made easy work of Binghamton on Friday in the teams’ season opener at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, a victory that came eight months after Bakich was hired to lead the program that jumpstarted his coaching career.

“It feels great to just add to this storied program,” Bakich said following Friday’s game. “I just feel like we’ve got deep roots here. Got the opportunity to start coaching here, so it means an awful lot to me. I care a lot about this place, about Clemson and the C and the Tiger Paw and Clemson baseball of course. I just want the program to be awesome.

“I think Clemson baseball rightfully belongs on top of college baseball. It’s more about just doing everything in our power to make sure Clemson baseball restores itself to where it belongs and get this program to win its first national championship. It’s days like today and all the preparation in between that will allow that to happen.”

More than 4,400 fans sat through a windy February afternoon and colder temperatures as the game wore on, though Bakich wasn’t surprised. He said he envisioned that kind of turnout having seen it firsthand 21 years ago when Bakich was a volunteer assistant on then-Clemson coach Jack Leggett’s staff.

He’s experienced the environment at Doug Kingsmore from the opposing dugout, too. Before spending a decade at Michigan, Bakich was the head coach at Maryland in 2011 when the Terrapins, then members of the ACC, traveled to Clemson for a three-game series that the Tigers won that season.

“And that was coming off the World Series year, and the crowd was even more hostel,” Bakich said, referring to Clemson’s most recent College World Series appearance in 2010. “So I envision Doug Kingsmore Stadium, when teams leave here, they’re saying, ‘That’s the toughest place we’ve ever played. That environment is so hostel that we don’t want to go back there.’

“It was great to see a packed house or close to a packed house. But I know there’s so much more, and we’ll get this place rocking for sure. When you play like that, people want to come watch.”

Bakich and the Tigers will go for their second win and a series victory today at 2 p.m.

