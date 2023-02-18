Former Tiger tabbed as his NFL team's most improved player

Big Dex made big strides in his fourth NFL season, and this national outlet took notice of his major progress in 2022.

Pro Football Focus’ Gordon McGuinness picked the most improved player from every NFL team, and former Clemson defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence was recognized as that player for the New York Giants — and also as one of the most improved players in the whole league.

“Dexter Lawrence didn’t just improve in 2022; he joined the ranks of the best players on the defensive interior with a huge season both as a pass rusher and against the run,” McGuinness wrote. “His 43 tackles resulting in a defensive stop ranked seventh at the position, while his 70 pressures in the regular season and playoffs trailed just Chris Jones.”

In 2022, Lawrence established career highs in a number of statistics, including sacks (7.5), quarterback hits (28), total tackles (68), tackles for loss (seven), pass breakups (three) and forced fumbles (two).

Lawrence’s outstanding season earned him Pro Bowl honors, as well as second-team All-Pro honors by the Associated Press. Aditionally, he was named to the first Players’ All-Pro Team and the Professional Football Writers of America’s 2022 All-NFC team.

