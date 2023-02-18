The new era of Clemson baseball under head coach Erik Bakich got off to a great start on opening day as the Tigers whipped Binghampton 11-3 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Check out some pictures from coach Bakich’s first win in our opening day Photo Gallery.

