Clemson sweeps the series against Binghamton in opening weekend

Clemson, SC—The Tigers cruised past Binghamton 19-1 to sweep the opening weekend series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

With 4,150 fans in attendance, Erik Bakich’s squad looked confident closing out a successful opening series.

Bakich shared his thoughts on the impressive opening weekend performance from his team.

“I thought great way to finish the weekend, exclamation mark on the weekend and play well, pitched well, hit well,” he said.

Sophomore Jay Dill got the start for the Tigers and went four innings, giving up no runs and only allowing four hits.

At the bottom of the second inning, second baseman Riley Bertram got his first hit as a Tiger. The single to right field setup the RBI that got sophomore Will Taylor home and put the Tigers on the board first, 1-0.

Through the fourth inning, Dill held Binghamton scoreless with only four hits allowed. It was a 1-0 game through the first three innings, but the Tigers found their form on offense in the fourth inning and did not look back, scoring seven runs in just one inning.

Chad Fairey got the momentum rolling for the Tigers at the start of the fourth inning with a double to right centerfield.

Bertram came in clutch for the Tigers again when he doubled down the left field line, which allowed left fielder Tyler Corbitt to advance to third and sent Fairey straight to home plate.

The momentum of the inning continued when junior Cooper Ingle sent a ball out of Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The homer out of right field allowed Bertram and Corbitt to score with zero outs for the Tigers and a 5-0 lead on the Bearcats.

Binghamton made a change at pitcher midway through the fourth inning, but the Tigers were still swinging and not missing. Clemson left the inning with an 8-0 lead and all of the momentum.

Freshman Cam Cannarella had the first triple of his career when he shot a ball to right centerfield, sending both Blake Wright and Caden Grice in to score in the fifth inning. Clemson picked up three more runs in the fifth inning, advancing the lead to 11-0.

The sixth inning picked up right where the fifth inning left off for the Tigers. Shortstop Benjamin Blackwell hit a double to right center field that sent both Cannarella and Ingle to the plate, advancing the lead to 14-1. Gavin Abrams came in as a pinch hitter after a call overrule at first base. Abrams hit a triple down the first base line, which allowed the Tigers three more RBIs. Binghamton had no answers for Clemson’s ability to deliver offensively as the lead was 18-1 at the top of the seventh inning.

With a surmounting lead on the Bearcats, the Tigers switched up their pitchers through the second half of the game. Sophomore Casey Tallent relieved Dill at the start of the fifth inning. Tallent, Rocco Reid, Nick Clayton, Reed Garris and Joe Allen each pitched a single inning.

Clemson picked up 21 hits in the dominant victory. Cannarella and Fairey led the charge, each picking up four hits respectively.

Fairey, who is a fifth-year senior, shared that for him, it finally feels like everything is starting to come together and that’s reflecting on the field.

“It’s kind of a maturation thing,” he said. “Honestly the mental aspect is not something I’ve really unlocked truly up until this year. So, being able to have not only the preparation mentally and physically, but having my mantra, being able to take a breath, being able to slow the game down is something that has helped me tremendously. So, just adding that to my arsenal has been great.”

With the sweep of Binghamton, Clemson advances to 3-0 on the season. The Tigers will play again Tuesday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium at 4 p.m. versus Charlotte.