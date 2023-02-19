Grice, Tigers adopt newfound mentality under Bakich

Last season for Clemson was one most would want to forget, including Clemson’s Caden Grice. Despite struggling mightily at the plate in his sophomore season with the Tigers just one year ago, Grice is ready to turn the page under first-year head coach Erik Bakich, who he says has changed both the team and his own mentality for the better.

“I try not to think about last year too much,” Grice said. “I think, like I said earlier, the goal is now, I mean, we start on Friday and that’s the biggest thing for us. Just keeping the team mindset is going to help me stay in the best mentality for sure.”

What is different about the Tigers newfound mentality under Bakich you ask? Grice says it all boils down to the team’s approach in all aspects of the game on and off the field.

“I think the biggest thing especially with Coach Bakich coming to the scene is really preaching just the team environment,” the two-way player said. “Just kind of staying focused on everybody as a whole and taking the light off yourself and putting it on Clemson and focusing on not only the people here now, but also the alumni that used to play here and just honoring them and playing for them. So, I think the biggest thing is just playing for the team and taking yourself out of it.”

The fresh approach Bakich has brought to the Tigers this season was on full display in Clemson’s first two games of the season against Binghamton Friday and Saturday.

While strikeouts seemed to plague Clemson at the plate last season, the Tigers have only seen nine thus far while recording 14 stolen bases in the process. Grice himself scored a combined two runs off of three hits en route to the Tigers first two wins over the Bearcats.

“We’ve definitely done some work, but I think the biggest thing is just going up there knowing this at-bats for the team, it’s not for myself and just keeping that mindset,” Grice said. “If everybody buys into that mindset, I think we’ll be pretty good.”

Clemson looks to earn its first series sweep on Sunday, Feb. 18, at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in game three of the Tigers weekend series against the Binghamton Bearcats. First pitch is scheduled for noon on ACCNX.