ESPN expert sees Lawrence making 'another significant step forward' in '23

The 2022 NFL season just came to a close with the Super Bowl last weekend, but ESPN is already looking ahead to the 2023 campaign.

This week, ESPN published an article with 2023 NFL predictions, and among the things that a panel of 10 NFL experts were asked is who’s going to have a breakout 2023 season?

ESPN’s Tristan H. Cockcroft named Trevor Lawrence as his pick in response to that question.

Here’s what Cockcroft wrote about the former Clemson and current Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback, who struggled as a rookie in 2021 before making major strides in his 2022 Pro Bowl season:

Perhaps he’s also too obvious after steering his team into the playoffs’ second round as an NFL sophomore, but I think Lawrence has another significant step forward to make. And his strong finish to 2022 signals that’s probably on the way in 2023. Lawrence has a solid set of receivers, and that’s before considering the possibility that Calvin Ridley returns to give added depth.

After being selected by the Jaguars with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Lawrence threw only 12 touchdown passes and had a league-high-tying 17 interceptions as a rookie in 2021. He then got off to a slow start in 2022, throwing for 10 touchdown passes with six interceptions over the first eight games of the season.

However, Lawrence caught fire from that point on, passing for 15 touchdowns with only two picks over the remainder of the regular season.

All in all, he finished 2022 with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions to go with 4,113 passing yards and a 66.3 percent completion percentage. He led the Jaguars to the AFC South title and a playoff victory, and earned his first career Pro Bowl selection.

