Two more Tigers ranked among nation's best at their position

Two more Clemson players have been recognized among the nation’s best at their position.

On Friday, Pro Football Focus named Andrew Mukuba and R.J. Mickens as two of the top 10 returning safeties in college football for the 2023 season.

Mukuba checks in as the No. 6 safety on the list, while Mickens rounds out the list at No. 10.

Mukuba, a former four-star prospect from LBJ Early College High School in Austin, Texas, enters the 2023 season credited with 104 tackles (2.5 for loss), a sack, 13 pass breakups, an interception and a fumble recovery over 25 games (21 starts).

After earning ACC Defensive Rookie of the Years honors in 2021, Mukuba tallied 50 tackles (0.5 for loss), four pass breakups and an interception in 580 defensive snaps over 12 games (11 starts) as a sophomore in 2022.

“Mukuba had a very disappointing sophomore season with just a 50.2 grade,” PFF’s Max Chadwick wrote.

“However, he was battling injuries and was coming off a stellar freshman year. Over the last two seasons, the sophomore’s 17 coverage stops were tied for eighth among Power Five safeties while his 10 forced incompletions are tied for ninth.”

Mickens, meanwhile, enters 2023 having recorded 94 tackles (3.5 for loss), five interceptions and three pass breakups in 36 games (eight starts).

The former four-star prospect from Carroll High School in Southlake, Texas, was a third-team All-ACC selection by Pro Football Focus as a junior in 2022 when he recorded 55 tackles (3.0 for loss), a team-high three interceptions and two pass breakups over 13 games (six starts).

“The second of two Clemson safeties on this list, Mickens is the underrated star in the Tigers’ secondary,” Chadwick wrote. “The junior’s 87.2 grade over the last two seasons is second to only Kinchens among Power Five safeties. In that span, he’s only given up 0.28 yards per coverage snap, tied for seventh in the Power Five.” Mickens and Mukuba join Clemson’s Tyler Davis, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Barrett Carter as being recognized by PFF among the nation’s top returning players at their respective positions for the 2023 season. Tyler Davis was ranked as the No. 7 returning interior defensive lineman in the country, while Trotter was ranked as the No. 1 returning linebacker and Carter was ranked as the No. 5 returning linebacker.

