Two Tigers selected in top-20 of recent mock draft

Longtime NFL reporter Kevin Hanson released his post-Super Bowl mock draft on Friday, with two Tigers being taken off the board within the first 20 picks.

Hanson mocked edge rusher Myles Murphy to the Atlanta Falcons at pick No. 8, making him the third edge rusher off the board.

“Improving their pass rush has been a perennial need for the Falcons, who rank last in the NFL with only 39 sacks over the past two seasons combined,” Hanson writes. “Grady Jarrett led the team with six sacks in 2022. Murphy has an ideal combination of size, length, power and first-step quickness. The true junior is one of the younger prospects in this draft class and has plenty of long-term upside as he continues to put it all together.”

In 27 starts as a Tiger, Murphy logged 139 tackles, 37 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and six pass deflections.

Defensive tackle Bryan Bresee was the next Tiger off the board, falling to the Detroit Lions at pick No. 18. In this scenario, the 6-foot-5, 305-pound Bresee would be the second interior defensive lineman off the board.

“Double-dipping with defensive picks in the first round is a distinct possibility for the Lions,” Hanson writes. “While Detroit ranked top five in both total and scoring offense in 2022, it ranked last in total defense and only the Bears (27.2) and Cardinals (26.4) allowed more points per game than the Lions (25.1), who also ranked 28th in Football Outsiders’ DVOA metric for defense. Rookies Aidan Hutchinson (9.5) and James Houston (eight) combined for 17.5 sacks last season, but Bresee has the quickness and power to be a disruptive three-technique for the Lions.”

In an injury-riddled 21 starts at Clemson, Bresee recorded 64 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, nine sacks, four pass deflections, a forced fumble and an interception.

The 2023 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place in Kansas City, Missouri, from April 27-29.

