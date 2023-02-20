Clemson men’s basketball’s recent slide has the Tigers’ season in peril, and Brad Brownell knows it.

Clemson, at or near the top of the ACC standings for much of the last couple of months, now finds itself in fourth place, two full games back of Virginia with just four regular-season games left. The Tigers are also chasing Miami and Pitt, though that’s not their most pressing concern at the moment.

Clemson (19-8, 11-5 ACC) has lost four of its last five games. And after sustaining the ugliest of those Saturday at last-place Louisville, the Tigers – now at a season-worst 80 in the latest NET rankings – are in serious jeopardy of missing out on the NCAA Tournament.

“Obviously we’ve got to win more games,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell said Monday. “We need to win some of these games probably on the road, and we need to finish very strong.”

Many bracket projections already had Clemson squarely on the bubble going into the weekend. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi had Clemson hanging on as his last team into the 68-field before the loss to Louisville.

The Tigers got some help from Duke, which moved up to 24 in the NET following its double-digit road win over Syracuse to make that a Quad 1 win again for Clemson. But after Saturday, the Tigers still have as many Quad 4 losses as Quad 1 wins, which could be a problem in the eyes of the NCAA selection committee if those numbers are still equal come Selection Sunday.

Clemson has time to atone for its hiccups.

The Tigers have home games against Syracuse (Wednesday) and Notre Dame (March 4) sandwiched around a pair of massive road opportunities against NC State and Virginia, which would significantly bolster the resume with two more Quad 1 wins if Clemson can get them. At the bare minimum, the Tigers need to get one and protect their home floor to have a fighting chance at an at-large berth.

The ACC Tournament will also give Clemson an opportunity to pick up at least one more win, which the Tigers could very well need depending on how the next two weeks play out.

“Like a lot of teams, we’re one of many on the list, on the bubble, whatever it is,” Brownell said. “And you’ve got to finish strong to get that done. What that means exactly, I don’t know that anybody knows.”

Defense was an issue against Louisville, which shot 10 percentage points higher (51%) than its season average from the field. It was a continuation of the defensive struggles the Tigers had a week earlier at North Carolina, which scored 91 points in a 20-point win.

Shooting from deep and a lack of quality depth also hurt the Tigers. Clemson shot just 4 of 24 from 3-point range while Louisville outscored the Tigers 14-0 in bench points.

Part of that is the continued struggle of junior guard Alex Hemenway, who’s still trying to find his rhythm since returning from a bout of plantar fasciitis late last month. In the five games he’s played since, Hemenway is shooting just 4 of 13. Hemenway got off just one shot and had one rebound in three minutes against Louisville.

“Hopefully Alex can kind of get going a little bit,” Brownell said. “He’s still battling the foot, and that hurts us. We’d love to have an older guy coming off the bench that can help us a little bit more offensively.”

