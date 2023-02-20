Where Lawrence is ranked among the top NFL players of 2022

This week, Pro Football Focus is releasing the PFF 101, ranking the top 101 players from the 2022 NFL season.

As PFF notes, the PFF 101 is based only on the play of players in 2022 and doesn’t consider past or future performance. It’s solely about the top individual performances of this past season, highlighting who PFF sees as the best players of 2022.

PFF began its list by unveiling Nos. 101-76 on Monday, and former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars came in at No. 94 on the list.

“After the disaster that was the Urban Meyer tenure in Jacksonville, Lawrence first turned the corner in Year 2 and then went on to play as well as any quarterback in the league by the end of it,” PFF’s Sam Monson wrote. “From Week 9 onward, only Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes earned better PFF grades.”

After being selected by the Jaguars with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Lawrence threw only 12 touchdown passes and had a league-high-tying 17 interceptions as a rookie in 2021. He then got off to a slow start in 2022, throwing for 10 touchdown passes with six interceptions over the first eight games of the season.

However, Lawrence caught fire from that point on, passing for 15 touchdowns with only two picks over the remainder of the regular season.

All in all, he finished 2022 with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions to go with 4,113 passing yards and a 66.3 percent completion percentage. He led the Jaguars to the AFC South title and a playoff victory, and earned his first career Pro Bowl selection.

