Brownell weighs in on ‘frustrating part’ of NCAA selection process

Given the way things have gone the last couple of weeks, Clemson men’s basketball coach Brad Brownell knows it on him and his team to put themselves back in the conversation.

“We’ve put ourselves in this position, so we have to take responsibility for that, me specifically as the coach,” Brownell said.

But even if the Tigers are able to get their season trending upward again, will it be enough to return to the NCAA Tournament?

Clemson (19-8, 11-5 ACC) will spend the last couple of weeks of the regular season trying to put itself back on the at-large radar after a rough patch. The Tigers have lost four of their last five games, including a Quad 3 setback to Boston College and, most recently, their ugliest blemish of the season at Louisville over the weekend.

Clemson heads into Wednesday’s home game against Syracuse with a NET ranking of 81, its lowest of the season, and its tournament hopes fading. The Tigers, now with as many Quad 4 losses as Quad 1 wins, have gone from being one of the last teams into the 68-team field to off the bubble completely in most updated bracket projections.

Yet the Tigers still sit in fourth place in the ACC standings with some wins that are getting better with age. Their resume includes a road win over third-place Pittsburgh, a win over Duke (29 NET) and a double-digit victory over NC State (36).

“I think that’s the frustrating thing maybe is you don’t know exactly what they’re using,” Brownell said, referencing the NCAA selection committee’s criteria for choosing at-large teams. “Is it the number of Quad 1 wins you have? Bad losses? NET rating? I think that’s the frustrating part. And I’ve said this: It’s a hard job. There are a lot of teams that are all very good. There are a lot of teams that are very similar.”

But there’s more that Clemson will give the committee to evaluate.

The Tigers have four regular-season games left, including what have become a massive pair of Quad 1 opportunities at NC State (Saturday) and Virginia (Feb. 28). Then there’s the ACC Tournament in Greensboro, where Clemson will get one final chance to either help or hurt its case before the committee makes its final selections.

Clemson is trying to stay in contention for what would be just its fourth NCAA Tournament berth in 13 seasons under Brownell.

“At the end of the day, you’ve got a chance to play yourself in if you play well enough here down the stretch to do it,” Brownell said.

