Clemson Baseball Weekly Wrap - Week 1

Clemson (3-0) swept Binghamton over the weekend to start the season. The Tigers welcome Charlotte for a midweek contest before Central Florida comes to Doug Kingsmore Stadium for a three game weekend series.

Overall Record: 3-0 Last Week: 3-0 2/17 Friday Binghamton W, 11-3 2/18 Saturday Binghamton W, 3-2 2/19 Sunday Binghamton W, 19-1 Next Week: 2/21 Tuesday Charlotte (3-1) 4:00PM 2/24 Friday Central Florida (3-0) 4:00PM 2/25 Saturday Central Florida (3-0) 2:00PM 2/26 Sunday Central Florida (3-0) 1:00PM Records and rankings as of Monday, February 20th.

TCI Hitter-of-the Week

Cam Cannarella

The freshman outfielder from Hartsville, SC earned his first hitter-of-the-week award after going 6-for-12 (.500) in three games last week, highlighted by a 4-for-5 performance on Sunday. Cannarella had a double, triple, five RBI, six runs, two walks, and was 2-2 on stolen bases.

TCI Pitcher-of-the-Week

Ryan Ammons

The redshirt junior lefty from Easley, SC earned his first pitcher-of-the-week award for his opening day performance. In his first career start, Ammons allowed a single run (earned) on three hits (.167 OBA) with no walks and nine strikeouts to earn the win.

Weekly Notes:

The Tigers outscored the competition 33-6 while outhitting their opponents .355 (38 hits) to .265 (26 hits). On the week, Clemson had nine doubles, two triples, four homers, 21 walks, and three HBPs against 12 strikeouts while going 17-for-19 on stolen bases. The Tiger pitching staff had a 2.00 ERA, allowing six runs (six earned) in 27.0 innings with eight walks, three HBPs, and 24 strikeouts. Clemson fielded at a .982 clip, committing two errors in 114 chances.

Looking Ahead:

Clemson welcomes Charlotte on Tuesday for their first midweek contest of the season. The Tigers are looking to extend their series lead to 14-3, including a current 9-2 mark at DKS. Clemson then hosts UCF for only the second time in program history (lost 2 of 3 games in May 2004). However, the Tigers lead the series with the Knights 5-3 with all games taking place since 1998.

Dear Old Clemson has some fantastic collectibles from some of Clemson’s current and former baseball stars. Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.