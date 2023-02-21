Clemson defenders join former Tigers in newest mock draft

NFL.com’s top NFL Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah released his most recent mock draft on Tuesday.

Jeremiah predicted two Tigers to hear their names called in the first 31 picks, with one joining two other former Clemson stars.

Defensive end Myles Murphy was the first Tiger selected in Jeremiah’s mock, falling to the Detroit Lions at pick No. 6. Former Tiger Austin Bryant is currently a rotational piece on the Lions’ defensive line.

“Aidan Hutchinson was a home run pick last year, and fellow rookie James Houston IV was very productive in limited playing time,” Jeremiah wrote. “Murphy would give the Lions three outstanding young edge rushers.”

In 27 starts over three seasons at Clemson, Murphy recorded 139 tackles, 37 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and six pass deflections.

The next Tiger off the board was fellow defensive lineman Bryan Bresee, who was mocked to the Jacksonville Jaguars at pick No. 24. The Jaguars already have three former Clemson players in quarterback Trevor Lawrence, running back Travis Etienne and center Tyler Shatley.

“Bresee battled through adversity at Clemson,” Jeremiah wrote. “I believe the former No. 1 overall recruit’s best football is still ahead of him.”

Despite numerous injuries, Bresee racked up 64 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, nine sacks, four pass deflections, a forced fumble and an interception in 21 starts for the Tigers.

The 2023 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place in Kansas City, Missouri, from April 27-29.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

