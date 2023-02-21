Clemson pulls away from Charlotte

February 21, 2023

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Tigers defeated Charlotte 9-5 Tuesday evening at Doug Kingsmore Stadium to remain perfect on the season.

Casey Tallent got the start for the Tigers. Tallent went three innings and gave up two hits, two runs and two earned runs.

Charlotte plated the first run of the game in the second inning.

The 49ers added a run in the top of the third with a solo home run to left.

Clemson took the lead in the fourth inning. Blake Wright started the rally with a double to right center. Freshman sensation Cam Cannarella followed with a single to left. Ben Blackwell walked to load the bases with no outs. Chad Fairey grounded to the first base side, scoring Wright. Will Taylor hit a sacrifice fly to right, scoring Cannarella. Jacob Jarrell smashed a two-run home run to left. After four the Tigers led 4-2.

The 49ers stormed back to take a 5-4 lead when they plated three runs in the sixth.

Clemson responded quickly in the bottom of the sixth. Cannarella singled to right field, then stole second. Blackwell singled to score Cannarella, then stole second and third. Taylor and Jarrell went down on strikes to end the threat, but the game was tied 5-5.

In the top of the seventh, Clemson broke the game open. Riley Bertram singled, followed by a Cooper Ingle single advancing Bertram to third. Caden Grice doubled to score Bertram and advance Ingle to third. Wright singled to score Grice and Ingle, Blackwell tripled to score Wright and Clemson led 9-5 after seven.

With the win, the Tigers moved to 4-0 on the season. Clemson hosts UCF this weekend with the first game Friday at 4 p.m.

