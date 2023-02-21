Softball stays hot in 7-1 win over top-15 Georgia

No. 4 Clemson kept its hot start rolling with a big 7-1 midweek win over No. 13 Georgia on Tuesday afternoon at McWhorter Stadium.

The Tigers jumped out to another quick start with a five-run first inning to pick up their third ranked win in the last week. Clemson starter Valerie Cagle earned the win to move to 6-0 on the season while Bulldog starter Kylie Macy fell to 1-1 with the loss.

McKenzie Clark led off the bottom half of the first inning with a homer to spark Clemson’s five-run first inning. Caroline Jacobsen doubled in a run followed by a sacrifice squeeze from Alia Logoleo to extend the lead to 3-0. JoJo Hyatt capped off the scoring with a two-run opposite-field triple to give the Tigers a big cushion.

Both teams settled in over the next few innings before the Bulldogs scratched across a run on three hits in the fifth to cut the lead to 5-1.

Clemson put the game away with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Hyatt started things off with her second hit of the day before the Tigers used small ball with a steal by pinch-runner Arielle Oda and a bunt by Ally Miklesh for the first run of the inning. Reedy Davenport followed with a RBI double to bring in Miklesh and cap off the 7-1 Clemson win.

Next up, the Tigers head to Tampa, FL for the weekend as they play five games in the USF Invitational.

