Clemson Softball Weekly Wrap - Week 2

#4 Clemson (10-0) picked up a win at Furman on Tuesday before taking two games each from #11 Northwestern and Ohio State in the ACC/Big 10 Challenge last weekend. The Tigers host #13 Georgia Tuesday afternoon before heading to the USF Invitational in Tampa, FL for five games over the weekend.

Overall Record: 10-0 Last Week: 5-0 2/14 Tuesday at Furman W, 10-0 2/17 Friday #11 Northwestern W, 15-2 (10) 2/18 Saturday #11 Northwestern W, 3-2 2/18 Saturday Ohio State W, 5-1 2/19 Sunday Ohio State W, 10-0 (5) Next Week: 2/21 Tuesday #13 Georgia (7-3) 4:00PM 2/23 Thursday @ South Florida (2-7) 6:00PM 2/24 Friday vs. Illinois-Chicago (0-8) 12:30PM 2/25 Saturday vs. Michigan State (5-4) 9:00AM 2/25 Saturday vs. #9 Tennessee (6-1) 11:30AM 2/26 Sunday vs. Michigan State (5-4) 9:00AM Records and rankings as of Monday, February 20th.

TCI Hitter-of-the Week

Valerie Cagle

The redshirt junior utility player from Yorktown, VA earned her first hitter-of-the-week award after going 9-for-17 (.529) in five games last week. Cagle had one double, four homers, nine RBI, seven runs, a walk, and two HBPs for a 1.294 slugging percentage.

TCI Pitcher-of-the-Week

Regan Spencer

The junior righty from Lexington, NC earned her first pitcher-of-the-week award after going 1-0 last week. In 7.0 innings over three appearances, Spencer did not allow a run on only two hits (.091 OBA) with three walks and five strikeouts while picking up her first win of the season.

Weekly Notes:

The Tigers outscored the competition 43-5 while outhitting their opponents .384 (53 hits) to .189 (21 hits). On the week, Clemson had 11 doubles, 12 homers, 20 walks, and two HBPs against 24 strikeouts while going 10-for-11 on stolen bases. The Tiger pitching staff had a 1.45 ERA, allowing five runs (five earned) in 31.0 innings with eight walks, one HBP, and 33 strikeouts. Clemson fielded at a .985 clip, committing two errors in 133 chances.

Looking Ahead:

Clemson welcomes #13 Georgia to McWhorter Stadium on Tuesday afternoon, looking to break a 1-1 series tie. The Tigers picked up their first-ever ranked win in a 4-1 home victory over the #14 Bulldogs during the inaugural 2020 season. Clemson then heads down to Tampa, FL for five games in the USF Invitational. The Tigers face first-time opponents South Florida and Illinois-Chicago before taking on Michigan State twice sandwiched around a game with #9 Tennessee. Clemson is 2-0 against the Spartans with two wins (2-1, 8-4) in the 2020 ACC/Big 10 Challenge at Clemson while the Tigers are 1-0 against the Volunteers, picking up a 4-3 (9 inning) win over #15 Tennessee last season in the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational.