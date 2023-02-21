Former Clemson standout has new coaching job

A former Clemson standout has a new coaching gig.

Former Tiger offensive lineman Jay Guillermo announced via social media that he has a new position with East Tennessee State University as the football program’s offensive line coach.

A former national champion as a team captain at Clemson, Guillermo spent this past season as a graduate assistant on Tony Elliott’s staff at Virginia.

Prior to arriving in Charlottesville, Guillermo served as the tight ends coach at Western Carolina for two seasons.

Guillermo was an offensive graduate assistant at Georgia State in 2019.

As a player at Clemson from 2013-16, Guillermo was a four-time ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week and twice received All-ACC accolades at center along the Tigers’ offensive line. He twice played in College Football Playoff national title games. In 2016, Guillermo graced the watch list for the 2016 Dave Rimington Award which is presented each year to the top center in college football.

Guillermo captained the Clemson football team his final two years as a collegian and was a part of the 2016 national championship squad.

I am excited to announce my new position with @ETSUFootball as the Offensive Line Coach! Thank you to @gwquarles for the opportunity to work with such great people at a special place! Let’s get to work!!! #ETSUTough pic.twitter.com/c0YQ0NsNv5 — Coach Jay Guillermo (@Jay_Guillermo57) February 20, 2023

