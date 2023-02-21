Where Wilkins is ranked among the top NFL players of 2022

This week, Pro Football Focus is releasing the PFF 101, ranking the top 101 players from the 2022 NFL season.

As PFF notes, the PFF 101 is based only on the play of players in 2022 and doesn’t consider past or future performance. It’s solely about the top individual performances of this past season, highlighting who PFF sees as the best players of 2022.

PFF continued unveiling its list with Nos. 75-51 on Tuesday, and former Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins of the Miami Dolphins came in at No. 58 on the list.

“Miami fielded a dramatically improved defensive front this year, and Wilkins was one of the biggest drivers of that,” PFF’s Sam Monson wrote. “Wilkins had 33 total pressures and was one of just two interior defenders to play more than 1,000 snaps, with Super Bowl champ Chris Jones the only player to top him in workload.”

Wilkins took another step forward in his fourth NFL season, amassing a career-high 98 tackles (59 solo) to go with 3.5 sacks, six passes defended, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery over 17 games in 2022.

Wilkins has blossomed into one of the top interior run defenders in the NFL and has established himself among the Dolphins’ core defensive pieces. The Dolphins have already picked up the 2019 first-round pick’s fifth-year option for 2023, and they figure to eventually try and sign Wilkins to a long-term deal.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

