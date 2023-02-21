Why it's hard to pitch to Clemson baseball's 'unicorn' freshman

It didn’t take long for Cam Cannarella to show what all the buzz was about.

Of the newcomers on Clemson’s baseball team, Cannarella was as talked about as any during the preseason. First-year coach Erik Bakich singled out Cannarella as a true freshman that would contribute immediately, citing Cannarella’s super utility abilities in the field and consistent hard contact at the plate that made him out a tough out.

Not only was Cannarella in the starting lineup for every game of the Tigers’ sweep of Binghamton last weekend, but the Hartsville native found himself in the heart of the order in the clean-up spot.

“We don’t typically put freshmen in the four hole or a position like that, but he’s one of the rare unicorn type of players that can handle it,” Bakich said.

Cannarella is tied for the team lead with a .500 average heading into today’s 4 p.m. game against Charlotte at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The 6-foot, 175-pounder went 6-for-12 in the opening series. He capped it with four hits and three RBIs in Sunday’s runaway victory.

Cannarella reached base eight times and scored six runs on the weekend. He struck out just once in 14 plate appearances, an indication of the kind of quality at-bats Cannarella is capable of putting together, which helped earn him a starting spot in the first place.

“He’s one of the pure hitters that can spray it line to line, and he’s hard to pitch to,” Bakich said. “(Pitching coach) Jimmy Belanger is one of the best pitch callers in college baseball, and he talks about how it’s so difficult to call pitches against Cam Cannarella. Because you try to go in late, and he finds a way to still hit it up the middle or turn on it and pull it. You try to expand away, and he’ll spoil a two-strike pitch.

“He’s just very skilled physically, but he’s able to slow the game down mentally and allow his physical skill set to thrive.”

Cannarella also flashed some of that versatility in the field, moving to second base during Sunday’s finale after spending most of the weekend manning center field. Safe to say Cannarella will continue to see his name on the lineup card somewhere.

“He doesn’t play like a freshman,” Bakich said. “He plays like an upperclassman.”

Dear Old Clemson has some fantastic collectibles from some of Clemson’s current and former baseball stars. Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.